United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 325 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHF. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IHF opened at $274.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $263.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.75. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 52 week low of $198.06 and a 52 week high of $275.60.

