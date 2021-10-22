United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 665 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 382,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,781,000 after acquiring an additional 101,360 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,263,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 33,538 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,115,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,393,000 after purchasing an additional 645,049 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 23,133 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $52.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

