United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

USM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.46. 2,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,921. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.89.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,033,000 after buying an additional 640,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,436,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,145,000 after buying an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 638,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,180,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 382,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,875,000 after buying an additional 104,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 377,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,761,000 after buying an additional 48,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

