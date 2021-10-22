US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.34. US Ecology also posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $240.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.70 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECOL. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of US Ecology stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54. US Ecology has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 1,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in US Ecology by 34.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in US Ecology by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of US Ecology by 287.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

