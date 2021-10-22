US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in US Ecology by 34.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in US Ecology by 25.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in US Ecology by 81.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in US Ecology by 287.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in US Ecology during the first quarter valued at $77,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

US Ecology stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. US Ecology, Inc. has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $45.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.70 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

