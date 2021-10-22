USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Shares Gap Down to $17.55

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.55, but opened at $16.96. USA Compression Partners shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 3,167 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $156.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.72 million. On average, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -954.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile (NYSE:USAC)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.