Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Upgraded at Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $22.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

Shares of USNZY opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 12.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s payout ratio is 260.00%.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.