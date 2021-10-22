Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Jason K. Giordano Sells 14,377 Shares

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Jason K. Giordano sold 14,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $231,469.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE UTZ traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,693. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $297.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.