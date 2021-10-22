Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.85. The company had a trading volume of 88,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.24, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

