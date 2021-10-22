Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. Valneva SE is based in Saint-Herblain, France. “

VALN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Valneva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

VALN opened at $44.84 on Thursday. Valneva has a one year low of $24.16 and a one year high of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Valneva will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $659,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,138,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

