Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Up 17.2%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) shares shot up 17.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.78 and last traded at $41.48. 2,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 52,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VALN. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valneva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Valneva alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.98 million. Analysts expect that Valneva SE will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $5,138,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $659,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.