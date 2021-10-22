Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Up 17.2%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) shares shot up 17.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.78 and last traded at $41.48. 2,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 52,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.
A number of research firms have weighed in on VALN. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valneva in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valneva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $5,138,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth $659,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
About Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.