Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $7.80 Million Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,441 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Energy ETF makes up 1.2% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $7,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 375.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 696.3% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Shares of IXC traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $29.25. 18,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,345. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $29.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.78.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

