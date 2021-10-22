Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 1.7% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,323. The firm has a market cap of $104.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $196.09 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.13.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.