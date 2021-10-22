Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 2,800 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 209,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,826,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.80. 7,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,854. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.32. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.20 and a fifty-two week high of $109.87.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

