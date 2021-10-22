Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Sells 300 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,679. The firm has a market cap of $150.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average of $98.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 96.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.