Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Source Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 82,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 206,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 19.3% during the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 340,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,315,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.63. The company had a trading volume of 75,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,973,537. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.10. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $191.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.70.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

