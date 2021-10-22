VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $29.50

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.55, with a volume of 96674 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.64.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average of $31.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMLC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2,402,441.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 985,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,221,000 after buying an additional 985,001 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 26,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

