Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,423 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $74,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $52.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,347,139. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

