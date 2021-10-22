Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,457,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 6.20% of Vroom worth $354,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vroom alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.92. Vroom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.