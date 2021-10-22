Vanguard Group Inc. Has $366.36 Million Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,069,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,608 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Spire worth $366,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 16.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 61.1% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 341,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,646,000 after acquiring an additional 129,293 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Shares of SR stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

