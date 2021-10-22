Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,731,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.21% of Sabre worth $371,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Sabre by 15,264.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,116,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,415 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,888,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at $47,180,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at $27,636,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,112 shares during the last quarter.

SABR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Sabre stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.22.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The company had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

