Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 250,325 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,078,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.64% of PROG worth $340,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of PROG by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PROG by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PROG by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,155,000 after purchasing an additional 70,558 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PROG by 120.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PROG by 3,279.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 438,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 7,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Curling purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $107,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PRG stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $659.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

