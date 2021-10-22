Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,238,155 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,238,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,804,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Chesapeake Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

CHK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

Shares of CHK opened at $61.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $67.41. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.90 million. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.344 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.17%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

