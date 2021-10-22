Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 227,086 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,037,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Premier worth $349,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 40.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 109.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 145.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 10.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Shares of PINC opened at $39.75 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,193 shares of company stock worth $4,659,042 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

