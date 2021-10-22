Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VAW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after buying an additional 107,088 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,698,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 243,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,055,000 after buying an additional 57,494 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,868,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $185.57 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $131.62 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.96 and its 200 day moving average is $182.90.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

