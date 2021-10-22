Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,980,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

VO traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $251.68. 16,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,140. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.01 and a 12-month high of $252.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.73 and a 200 day moving average of $237.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

