Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.3% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Alesco Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,048,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,855,000 after purchasing an additional 306,398 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,405,000 after purchasing an additional 133,990 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,733,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,738,000 after acquiring an additional 155,253 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 984,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,668,000 after acquiring an additional 168,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,670,000 after purchasing an additional 117,012 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,112. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.07 and a 1-year high of $147.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

