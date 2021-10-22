Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Sells $63,260.00 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $63,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Den Bosch Fred Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $67,270.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $276,210.00.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $64.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.01 and a beta of 1.17. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $75.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 444.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 325,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

