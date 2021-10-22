Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

VICR opened at $144.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.42 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $151.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.93 and a 200 day moving average of $107.68.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.20.

In other news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $1,029,138.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,368,800. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vicor stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 333.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vicor were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

