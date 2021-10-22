VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSDA. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after buying an additional 21,502 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 46,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 15,566 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,428,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $46.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

