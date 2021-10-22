Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Viomi Technology Co., Ltd develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled home products such as water purifiers, refrigerator, fan, water dispenser, water heaters and washing machines through its subsidiaries. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is based in Haizhu Dist Guangzhou, China. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VIOT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Viomi Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Viomi Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:VIOT opened at $4.91 on Friday. Viomi Technology has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $344.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $256.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viomi Technology will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIOT. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,521,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,099,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 319.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 130,680 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viomi Technology in the 1st quarter worth $844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

