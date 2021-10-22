Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin Sells 1,375 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $53,446.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 5th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $46,406.25.
- On Tuesday, September 21st, Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $206,250.00.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $204,888.75.
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $137,500.00.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 13,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $687,500.00.
- On Tuesday, August 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $56,375.00.
- On Tuesday, July 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00.
NASDAQ:VIR opened at $39.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of -1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $133,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.86.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.