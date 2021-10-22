Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin Sells 1,375 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $53,446.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $46,406.25.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $206,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $204,888.75.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $137,500.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Herbert Virgin sold 13,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $687,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $56,375.00.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00.

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $39.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of -1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.78. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. The business had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.88 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. On average, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 250.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $89,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $133,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.86.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

