Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VMUK. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 201.11 ($2.63).

Shares of VMUK stock opened at GBX 198.20 ($2.59) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 202.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 199.67. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 86.06 ($1.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.86). The company has a market cap of £2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.54.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

