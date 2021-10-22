Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 55,500 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 131.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 21,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 56,851 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,680,000 after acquiring an additional 50,068 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLYA. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The business had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $288,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 111,595 shares of company stock valued at $848,060 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

