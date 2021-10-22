Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $646,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 101.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,426,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,397,000 after buying an additional 2,224,655 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.12.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $301.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

