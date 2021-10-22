Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $398,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,697 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 619.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,098,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,220,000 after acquiring an additional 946,106 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,760,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,142,000 after acquiring an additional 922,824 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,581,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,758,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $228.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

