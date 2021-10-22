Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 1,100 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.10% of Insteel Industries worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.72. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $44.00.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $160.74 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%.

In related news, COO Richard Wagner sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $47,222.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $183,194.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,531 shares of company stock valued at $648,718. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

