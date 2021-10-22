Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GH. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,117,000 after buying an additional 899,916 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,011,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,613,000 after purchasing an additional 567,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,627,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,448,000 after purchasing an additional 486,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 977,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,200,000 after purchasing an additional 439,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $511,113.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,715,453 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

GH stock opened at $109.52 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.66 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.74. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection.

