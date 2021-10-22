Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €17.94 ($21.10).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIV shares. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on Vivendi in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday.

VIV stock traded down €0.03 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €11.23 ($13.21). 2,700,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €23.82 and its 200-day moving average is €27.04. Vivendi has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

