Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Receives $66.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. DZ Bank cut Vonovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Warburg Research raised Vonovia to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

VNNVF stock remained flat at $$62.98 on Tuesday. 26 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.83 and a 200-day moving average of $66.23. Vonovia has a 52 week low of $59.42 and a 52 week high of $74.91.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

