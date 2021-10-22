Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Buys 224,805 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,172,271 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,805 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $173,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $60,479,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,229 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,418 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Shares of EA stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.98. 46,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $135,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,845 shares of company stock worth $5,789,014. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

