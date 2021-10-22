Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $1.03 Billion Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,723,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 707,231 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 5.3% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Mastercard worth $1,025,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 87.0% during the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 560,661 shares of company stock valued at $209,709,416 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $1.97 on Friday, reaching $358.18. 53,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,777,290. The firm has a market cap of $353.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.94. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.