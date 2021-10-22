Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,020 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,020 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total transaction of $1,783,458.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,647,562 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $5.95 on Friday, hitting $353.07. The stock had a trading volume of 22,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,956. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $212.45 and a 52-week high of $350.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $332.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.06. The stock has a market cap of $224.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

