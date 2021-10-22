VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSEC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on VSE in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, September 17th.

VSEC traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $48.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,721. The stock has a market cap of $613.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13 and a beta of 1.56. VSE has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average is $47.39.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.46 million. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is 13.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 16.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 101,266.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VSE by 11.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

