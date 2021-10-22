W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

WRB traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.21. 20,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,328. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $82.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average of $76.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in W. R. Berkley stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 157,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of W. R. Berkley worth $34,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

About W. R. Berkley

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

