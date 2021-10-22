Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 983,348 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,856,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 10.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 396.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 90,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.9% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 179,425 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,372,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.04. 294,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,107,442. The company has a market capitalization of $412.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.86. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total value of $43,882,676.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,202,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,662,315 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

