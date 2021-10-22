Warburg Research Analysts Give DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) a €23.65 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €23.65 ($27.82) price target on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on DIC Asset in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €17.53 ($20.62).

Shares of DIC stock opened at €15.63 ($18.39) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €15.28 and a 200 day moving average of €14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65. DIC Asset has a 1-year low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a 1-year high of €16.84 ($19.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 15.81.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

