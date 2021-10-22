Warburg Research Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €11.50 Price Target

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €11.50 ($13.53) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.88% from the company’s current price.

B4B3 has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Friday, July 30th. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Metro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.09 ($11.87).

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of B4B3 opened at €11.40 ($13.41) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 million and a PE ratio of 39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Metro has a 1-year low of €8.40 ($9.88) and a 1-year high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is €11.23.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.