Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Down 6.2%

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) shares were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.87 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 3,668 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 796,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on HCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.55.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,862,000 after acquiring an additional 181,390 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% in the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,027,000 after buying an additional 957,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,182,000 after buying an additional 21,913 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 73.9% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,332,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,912,000 after buying an additional 566,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,316,000 after buying an additional 75,654 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

