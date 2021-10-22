Waves Enterprise Price Down 22% This Week (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000772 BTC on major exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $19.87 million and approximately $669,557.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00073241 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00073031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00107038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,570.54 or 1.00392704 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,994.79 or 0.06513636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00021936 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

